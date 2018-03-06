This Groom At The Altar Told His Bride To Turn Around. And When She Did She Began To Cry

ADVERTISEMENT

Liz Ravenhall had a videographer on hand to capture the most special day of her life – her wedding day. But something spectacular happened that she had never expected. That’s because her groom had planned a surprise – and it reduced her to tears in seconds.

Liz is a music and dance teacher from Warwickshire in England. She was set to marry her man, Ollie, in a beautiful church ceremony surrounded by friends and family. But there was something extra special about the service that made it really stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact a video of what happened on the Ravenhalls’ special day would soon go viral across the internet. It was first uploaded to Vimeo in April 2017, and since then it has had close to two million views. The video is entitled “Bride’s Wedding Surprise!” and with such an intriguing title, it’s no wonder that people couldn’t help but click on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT