This Groom Leapt Into A River During The Wedding Photos, And His Bride Was Aghast When She Saw Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding day is said to be the most memorable day of your life. It’s a joyous celebration with food, laughter and dancing, but that’s not all that newlyweds Clayton and Brittany Cook had to remember. For them, something especially unbelievable happened that they will never forget.

The Canadian couple got married on September 22, 2017, at the Victoria Park Pavilion in Kitchener, Canada. They both looked radiant on their special day; the bride wore a white dress while the groom chose a dark suit and red tie. But his wedding suit was soon half-drenched after he shocked everyone by jumping into the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany said that one of the many reasons she fell in love with her husband was because of his selflessness and quick thinking. These traits were precisely what caused the groom to take the leap. It has since been described as an act of heroism, and the outcome for the couple has been amazing and full of rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT