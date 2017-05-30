Sitting on a chair in the middle of the dance floor at her own wedding, Katie wasn’t sure what was about to happen. Then she saw her husband put on a head torch and things went south.
Katie and James are an American couple who celebrated their wedding with all their friends and family gathered around them. Their day started with a church ceremony where the official marriage took place.
Then, once the church ceremony was over, all the guests headed to the reception where dinner was served. A jolly party ensued with lots of kids running around, including the couple’s cute young son Kaleb, who looked very smart in his suit.
-
When This Mom Breastfed Her Baby At A Restaurant, The Waitress Gave Her A Note That Left Her Stunned
-
This Couple Became Stars By Pulling Cruel Pranks On Their Kids. But Now They Face Severe Punishment
-
This Groom Tried To Take Off His Bride's Garter – But She Lost It When She Saw What He Got Instead
-
Police Raided A Bus To Investigate A Suspicious Box, And Its Contents Confirmed Their Worst Fears
-
After This Mom And Her Baby Girl Died In A Crash, The Family Spotted One Crucial Detail In A Photo
-
After A Farmer's 32 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death
-
20 Everybody Loves Raymond Facts That Ray Romano Wouldn’t Want To Be Revealed
-
When This Woman Wrecked Her Car On A Country Road, A Stray Dog Suddenly Approached Out Of Nowhere
-
This 20-Month-Old Went Missing From Her Father’s House. Then Her Blood Was Found Near The Bed
-
Researchers Studied The Effects Of High-Intensity Workouts – And Came To A Stunning Conclusion
-
This Stray Pit Bull Cowered In The Bushes From The Storm – Before Rescuers Saw What She Was Hiding
-
The 19 Most Terrible Movie Endings Ever To Hit Theater Screens