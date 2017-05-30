This Groom Tried To Take Off His Bride’s Garter – But She Lost It When She Saw What He Got Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting on a chair in the middle of the dance floor at her own wedding, Katie wasn’t sure what was about to happen. Then she saw her husband put on a head torch and things went south.

Katie and James are an American couple who celebrated their wedding with all their friends and family gathered around them. Their day started with a church ceremony where the official marriage took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, once the church ceremony was over, all the guests headed to the reception where dinner was served. A jolly party ensued with lots of kids running around, including the couple’s cute young son Kaleb, who looked very smart in his suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT