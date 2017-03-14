This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped

Jeff Althoff lives in Blaine, Minnesota. The most important event of his life was fast approaching. And Jeff wanted it to be a day that the woman he loved would never forget.
Jeff and his partner, Jenna, got married on March 4, 2017. On this already very special day lucky Jeff woke up to an amazing surprise. His wife-to-be had left him a new set of golf clubs as a wedding day gift.
He was delighted, but little did Jenna know that Jeff had a surprise of his own up his sleeve. It wouldn’t be until after the wedding ceremony itself that Jenna would receive the mystery gift, though.
This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles
After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d
These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double
When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified
Deep Inside This Cliff Face Lies A Secret Stronghold Bristling With WWII Weapons
This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting
20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know