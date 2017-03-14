This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped

By Allan
March 14, 2017
Image: YouTube/Jeff Althoff

Jeff Althoff lives in Blaine, Minnesota. The most important event of his life was fast approaching. And Jeff wanted it to be a day that the woman he loved would never forget.

Image: Facebook/Jeff Althoff

Jeff and his partner, Jenna, got married on March 4, 2017. On this already very special day lucky Jeff woke up to an amazing surprise. His wife-to-be had left him a new set of golf clubs as a wedding day gift.

Image: Facebook/Jeff Althoff

He was delighted, but little did Jenna know that Jeff had a surprise of his own up his sleeve. It wouldn’t be until after the wedding ceremony itself that Jenna would receive the mystery gift, though.

