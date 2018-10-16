When This Guy Was Dumped By His Girlfriend, A Makeover Made Him Into A Whole New Man

ADVERTISEMENT

When Minneapolis, Minnesota, chef Alex was dumped by his girlfriend, he started to believe that he wasn’t attractive. He’d also been hiding behind long hair for years – not to mention a patchy beard. Then The Makeover Guy paid a visit to Alex’s place of work, and everything changed.

A native of Minneapolis, Christopher Hopkins has been in the beauty business for nearly three decades. Better known as “The Makeover Guy,” Hopkins has made a name for himself through his TV appearances; he’s also worked with celebrities such as Hillary Clinton.

However, despite having popped up on the likes of The Oprah Winfrey Show and Today, Hopkins found it tough to land his own TV series. So, he turned to the internet and launched his web show Whadja Do Today? in 2009. And from there, the makeover maestro has gone from strength to strength. The most-watched videos on his YouTube channel, MAKEOVERGUY Minneapolis, for example, have altogether reeled in millions of views.

