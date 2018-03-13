A Guy Filed His Taxes While A Woman Slept In His Bed, And His Actions Have Sparked A Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

When a girl bumped into a new friend at a party, they decided to continue their conversation at his home. But what happened later that night quickly went viral. And she never could have predicted that his actions would lead to an online uproar – and some very contrasting opinions.

Michelle Gallahan is a college student from Texas who’s studying overseas for a semester in Sydney, Australia. The 23-year-old has already formed friendships during her time Down Under, including with fellow American student Jessica Lipsey, 21. The pair are roommates, and they’re now closer than ever after finding themselves at the center of an impassioned internet debate.

One weekend, Gallahan went to a party with a group of pals. During the evening, she bumped into Kevin Franco, another American student living in Sydney whom she had recently befriended. Gallahan and Franco were getting along well and having a conversation about what it was like to be living abroad.

