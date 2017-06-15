When This Guy Found A Bag Dumped By The Road, What Was Inside It Sent Him Directly To The Police

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an ordinary Saturday in April 2017 and the Bowers family were driving along East Wilson Bridge Road in Worthington, Ohio. Jake, 43, his wife Tara and their kids were on an outing to a local park. For those who have never visited Worthington, it’s a suburb of Columbus.

Worthington, which recorded a population of around 13,500 in the 2010 census, lies just to the north of its big sister Columbus. Set right in the heart of Ohio, this middle-America city is about 550 miles inland from New York. And it’s definitely a mom-and-apple-pie kind of place.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you were looking for excitement, Worthington probably wouldn’t be your first port of call. There was, however, a ripple of exhilaration through the city one Tuesday in June 2017 when a newly opened pizza parlor offered all-day free pizza with the toppings of your choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT