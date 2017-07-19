This Guy Freaked When His Card Was Declined For Gas. Then A Man Asked A Question That Floored Him

ADVERTISEMENT

He was standing at the till, racking his brains. But it just wasn’t his day. He really needed to get to work, but he was in a tricky situation. Then, a man approached and offered to help.

Tyson Crawley hails from Albury, Australia. Last year, something unbelievable happened after he found himself in a spot of bother at a gas station. His story has since gone viral on social media.

Crawley was on his way to work when he stopped to fill up on gas. Before he paid he grabbed some coffee and headed over to the till. That’s when he realized he was going to have a problem.

