A Guy Got A Text From His Sister’s Stolen Phone – And His Payback Prank Made The Sender Regret It

Receiving a text message from a family member is a normal, expected occurrence – unless you know that person has had their phone stolen, that is. That’s exactly what happened to imgur user thelowflyingowl. To try to get his own back, he then decided to play a prank on the person who had unexpectedly texted from his sister’s phone.

In an imgur post from August 21, 2017, thelowflyingowl told the story of his sister’s lost cell. She had spent all summer long working and saving to buy an iPhone before the start of her senior year of high school.

But sadly she wouldn’t have the device for long. She wasn’t entirely sure what happened, but her iPhone had either been stolen from her, or she had somehow accidentally mislaid it. If that wasn’t bad enough, the iPhone was in a wallet case, which meant she lost her cards and ID along with her new phone.

