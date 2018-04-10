This Guy Keeps A Sock Of Kitty Litter In His Car At All Times – And It’s A Game Changer

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s plenty of useful gadgets that can be kept in a car, ready for when they’re needed – ice scrapers may be a boon on particularly cold days, for instance. But while a sock packed with kitty litter may not seem like an obvious thing to have at hand on the road, a YouTuber called DaveHax has used that particular unusual invention to solve an age-old problem.

And, handily, the kitty litter sock is remarkably simple to construct. In fact, there’s only a few materials needed to replicate DaveHax’s effort, all of which may be found around the home: namely two socks, a large roll of tape and, of course, a bag of cat litter.

In his YouTube demonstration, though, DaveHax plumps for a silica crystal brand of kitty litter. Why? Well, in part because of its powers of absorbency – a property well suited to the task at hand. The silica crystals are also efficient at absorbing any nasty odors, he continues – something that many cat owners may already know through experience.

