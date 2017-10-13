This Guy Returned Early From Traveling To Surprise His Dad. But His Father Didn’t Even Recognize Him

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not uncommon for young people to want to fly the nest. Indeed, many choose to spread their wings and travel to far-flung corners of the world. Nevertheless, as sure as night follows day, something, or someone, always draws them back home.

The story of 22-year-old George Pike is a case in point. Pike decided that traveling the world was exactly what he wanted to do. So, he decided to leave his younger brother and dad behind in order to fulfill his dream of adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, his plan entailed spending a couple of years abroad, so that he could see as many sights as possible. Indeed, he wanted to visit many parts of Australia, including Adelaide and Sydney. However, things were about to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT