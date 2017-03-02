20 Habits That Are Key To A Happy Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships are complicated, right? But it could be easier to have a successful partnership than you might think. From keeping a regular date night to following the 60/40 rule, content couples have a bunch of tried and tested tips. Check out these 20 habits that are key to a healthy relationship.

20. Hit the hay together

You know the drill – you’re sleepy but your partner wants to watch more Netflix. So you go to bed while they stay up. But writing for the Psychology Today website in 2009, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, Mark Goulston, explained, “Happy couples resist the temptation to go to bed at different times.”

19. Hold hands often

Sounds simple, right? But holding hands is one of the things that falls by the wayside as relationships mature. As Dr. Goulston explained, “Rather than one partner lagging or dragging behind the other, happy couples walk comfortably hand-in-hand or side-by-side.”

