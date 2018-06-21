This Hairstyle Looks Like A Cute Animal’s Tail, But It Could Put Your Health In Real Danger

By Annie Price
June 21, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Twenty Two Words

While the beaver tail takes its name from a cute little animal, there’s nothing endearing about this beast of a hairstyle. In fact, the matted mass of hair not only looks alarming but it could have horrifying consequences for your well-being.

Image: Autri Taheri

By 2018 the hair care industry was valued at a whopping $87.73 billion. What’s more, by 2024 that enormous figure is expected to rise to over $100 billion. That’s a lot of money spent on shampoo, hairspray and serum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Niklas Hamann

However, in recent years, some consumers have turned their backs on traditional chemical-heavy treatments in favor of more natural solutions. As a result, herbal hair care products have seen a surge in demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT