After A Hawaii Couple Bought A House In Detroit, The Contractor Did The Unthinkable To Their Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago one Hawaii-based couple made the bold decision to move to Detroit. But, unfortunately for them, it wasn’t destined to be a smooth transition. It all started with a phone call to a contractor who told them something which made their jaws drop.

Kim and Terry Bollman had been living on the Hawaiian coast when they decided to move from the Aloha State. They choose Detroit, Michigan, as their next destination and started looking for houses. Eventually they bought one that had been a little neglected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Bollmans knew that the house would take some fixing up, there was one element of the property that they were particularly excited about; the swimming pool. The couple even had visions of the grandchildren coming over to enjoy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT