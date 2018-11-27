This Bride-To-Be Hadn’t Cut Her Hair In 30 Years, But A Wedding Makeover Totally Transformed Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride-to-be Holly had a few months to get ready for her wedding, and perhaps the biggest task on her to-do list was sitting down for a haircut that was decades in the making. At the end of the appointment, she looked amazing – and more than ready for her walk down the aisle.

During working hours, Destin, Florida, resident Holly served as a gate guard, overseeing the flow of traffic into and out of a plantation property. In the spring of 2017, though, she had plenty of additional tasks to complete outside of her job – Holly needed to prepare for her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holly subsequently told Modern Salon that she planned on tying the knot late in 2017. So, when she sat down in the chair at Avant Garde Salon in the spring of that year, she was ready to change her look for the big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT