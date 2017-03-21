20 Chinese Beauty Secrets That Will Keep You Looking Young

By Clare Wiley
March 21, 2017
Image: China Photos/Getty Images

Whether they’re tricks of the trade from young models or ancient remedies concocted by wise locals, there are tons of useful health and beauty tips that we can learn from China. So, here are the Chinese beauty regimens you need to adopt right now.

Image: via DailyHealthTips

20. Find a new use for your egg whites

Next time you’re making an omelet or cake, hold on to the leftover egg whites. Because an old home-beauty ritual relied upon Liu Wen, Chinese model and Estée Lauder star, is using raw egg whites as a facial.

Image: via AliExpres

19. Locust-tree shampoo

Yes, locust trees are in fact a thing. Furthermore, Liu Wen, who’s originally from the south-eastern city of Yongzhou, told Vogue in 2015, “I love to boil the fruits of the Chinese soap-pod locust tree in water and use that as shampoo.”

