20 Chinese Beauty Secrets That Will Keep You Looking Young

Whether they’re tricks of the trade from young models or ancient remedies concocted by wise locals, there are tons of useful health and beauty tips that we can learn from China. So, here are the Chinese beauty regimens you need to adopt right now.
20. Find a new use for your egg whites
Next time you’re making an omelet or cake, hold on to the leftover egg whites. Because an old home-beauty ritual relied upon Liu Wen, Chinese model and Estée Lauder star, is using raw egg whites as a facial.
19. Locust-tree shampoo
Yes, locust trees are in fact a thing. Furthermore, Liu Wen, who’s originally from the south-eastern city of Yongzhou, told Vogue in 2015, “I love to boil the fruits of the Chinese soap-pod locust tree in water and use that as shampoo.”
Paul Walker’s Daughter Has Grown Up Now, And She’s Paid Tribute To Her Dad In The Most Inspiring Way
This Guy Found Hitler’s Last Underground Bunker, But There’s A Reason He Can’t Reveal Its Location
Her Husband Was Late To Their 30-Year Anniversary Meal. Then A Woman Approached Her Clutching A Rose
20 People Who’ll Make You Feel Better About The Day You’re Having
As She Swerved Her Car At This Cop, He Saw Her Mouth Two Desperate Words
The 20 Richest Pro Golfers To Ever Step Foot On The Green
A Guy Explored The Depths Of This Secret Military Base, And Inside It Was Eerie In The Extreme
20 Pets Who Are Totally Loving Their Bath Time
When These Guys Looked Inside A Stack Of Shipping Bags, They Got A Gut-Wrenching Surprise
20 Old-Fashioned Dating Habits That Are Definitely Due A Revival
20 Doting Celebrity Dads Who Are Totally Adorable With Their Kids
This Mother Took A Bullet To The Heart. But With Her Dying Breath She Named Her Killer