Fueled by our quest for beauty, the cosmetic surgery industry is thought to be worth some $20 billion. It is perhaps no surprise, then, that crooks are keen to muscle in on the market. When this woman met a “doctor” at a cosmetics party, he promised her a younger look. But her dreams soon turned into a full-blown nightmare.
Rajee Narinesingh is an author, actress and has been an LGBTQ activist for almost 20 years. She lives in Hollywood, Florida. And although she hasn’t always been a woman, she can remember the day she realized she actually was one.
New York-born Narinesingh was raised in Philadelphia. Now 48, she recalled in a 2014 interview the moment she knew she was really a woman. As later reported by the Daily Mail in 2015, she said, “Up until I was in my mid-twenties I just thought I was a feminine gay male.” But she had seen clues of her true gender when she was a kid.
