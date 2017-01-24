Let’s face it, few people really want to spend more than a few minutes every day on their hair. After all, cool-looking ’dos are not only time-consuming and tricky but mean you’ll have to get up earlier in the morning to achieve them – and who wants that? Luckily, though, help is at hand: these 20 easy tips, tricks and life hacks will make you a lazy girl with the hair of a princess.
20. Braid your hair from the front
Are you having trouble with complex braiding? The answer is simple! Braid your hair from the front – where you can see it – and then carefully, and having left enough space, flip it to the back of your head. You’ll briefly look like you have a beard, but it works.
19. Make your own temporary hair colors
Want to put zany colors in your hair, but just for one night? Go to your local art store and buy any non-oil pastels. Then, while wearing plastic gloves, wet your hair, rub the pastels in and set them using a hair iron. Done!
