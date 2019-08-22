This Top Model Stunned Everyone With Her Striking Looks – But Her Beauty Hides The Hurt She’s Faced

ADVERTISEMENT

Duckie Thot is a rising star in the modeling world, with her striking looks captivating a global audience. But the stunning Australian model has seen a dark side to her line of work that the camera lens fails to reflect. And her outward beauty masks a hidden world of pain and struggle.

Now women often complain of feeling immense pressure to live up to unexpectedly high beauty standards. Indeed, they are bombarded with immaculate images of models featured in glossy magazines and on advertising billboards. However, it may seem hard to believe that models, too, can often feel inadequate. After all, they are constantly judged on their looks.

Moreover, the path to success for a woman of color in modeling can be lined with additional hurdles. And it’s a struggle Australian beauty Duckie knows only too well. For she always dreamed of becoming a model, but felt the profession was failing to embrace black women.

