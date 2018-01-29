This Rare Condition Affects One In 40,000 People, And Its Symptoms Can Be Strikingly Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

Fever. Nausea. Coughing. Aches. The normal symptoms of an illness are easy to recognize, and in most cases they’re simple to treat, too. But there are some conditions that are tougher to diagnose because the warning signs appear to be completely benign.

In fact, something as desirable as beautiful blue eyes can be an indicator of a particular genetic condition. But while it affects just one in 40,000 people, the implications of living with this syndrome can be serious. That’s because its symptoms extend beyond just having ocean-colored eyes.

Petrus Johannes Waardenburg, an ophthalmologist from the Netherlands, made a medical discovery in 1947. He pinpointed genes that could cause symptoms from hearing loss to changes in a person’s pigmentation. And the condition that he discovered is known today as Waardenburg Syndrome (WS).

