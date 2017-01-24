ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Colgate was just a normal 18 year old living in the English county of Kent. She was studying for her A-levels and had a part time job on the side.

In her hometown of Deal, the grammar school student worked two shifts a week at a local fish-and-chip restaurant. As was her fashion, she wore very little make-up.

And because she was so pretty it seemed fitting she compete in a beauty contest. Indeed, customers at the fish-and-chip joint, along with her own friends and family all encouraged her to do just that.

