Florence Colgate was just a normal 18 year old living in the English county of Kent. She was studying for her A-levels and had a part time job on the side.
In her hometown of Deal, the grammar school student worked two shifts a week at a local fish-and-chip restaurant. As was her fashion, she wore very little make-up.
And because she was so pretty it seemed fitting she compete in a beauty contest. Indeed, customers at the fish-and-chip joint, along with her own friends and family all encouraged her to do just that.
