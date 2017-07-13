She Went To The Salon To Sort Her Split Ends – But What The Stylist Did Left Her Stunned.

By Contributing Writer
July 13, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CaptionDaFashion

This woman knew her hair was long overdue a trim. But when she arrived at the salon her hairstylist didn’t hold back. First, she grabbed the scissors. But then, she grabbed the razor.

Image: Facebook/Caption Da Fashion

Julie, or “Julz” as she is known, is a blogger living in Atlanta, Georgia. She has a husband and two kids, and runs a lifestyle website called “Caption Da Fashion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: CaptionDaFashion

On her website Julie explains, “I’m a self-proclaimed fashion and beauty enthusiast with an unimaginable love for Christ.” And she also states that through her work she aims to “uplift and bring out the beauty in women from within.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT