This Woman’s Manicure Disaster Swept The Internet – But Fortunately There Was An Easy Fix

She stepped out of the beauty salon and into her car. Then, she looked down. She knew immediately that something was wrong. How could she possibly have let this happen?

Emma Jones is a British woman with quite a story. It all started in Droylsden, near the city of Manchester, in England. Jones had just returned from a holiday and fancied giving herself a special treat.

Indeed, she decided that her nails needed some TLC. So, she headed to a nearby salon, although it wasn’t her regular one. Upon arrival, she asked the technician for a set of faux acrylic nails.

