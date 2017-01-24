ADVERTISEMENT

When she was younger, Haleigh York, from the Michigan town of Spring Lake, had a difficult time because of her excess weight. Indeed, such was the extent of the bullying she endured, she quit high school.

Now 23 years old, York admits that she had a poor diet as a child, drinking vast amounts of Mountain Dew sodas and far too many cheeseburgers. In a December 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, she recalled, “I put on a lot of weight through stress in high school.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of her terrible diet, York became obese. Indeed, her body mass index (BMI) was more than 40, which meant she was officially classed as being morbidly obese. In addition to the physical risks, her weight also triggered many insecurities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT