ADVERTISEMENT

Some people find it tempting to give up when the going gets tough. Some might even be tempted to give up on a partner because they weren’t the same person anymore. For instance, when this woman suffered horrendous third-degree burns, it would change her life completely. But rather than bailing, her partner had the most touching thing to say.

Turia Pitt was born in the South Pacific island of Tahiti in the 1980s. Her surf-loving Australian dad had moved there when he fell in love with its waves. And there he also fell in love with the woman who would become Pitt’s mom. Then, he would return to Australia with his new family when Pitt was three.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Pitt grew up, a bright future opened up ahead of her. She had earned, with honors, a double degree in mining engineering and science at the University of New South Wales. In fact, she was working as a model when she got a call from mining company Rio Tinto offering her a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT