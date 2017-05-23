This Is What Nail Polish Does To Your Body In The 10 Hours After You Apply It

When you get your nails done, getting sick is far from your mind. But as you’re relaxing into a pampering session, your manicure could be about to make you ill without you even knowing it.
Indeed, research has discovered that dangerous chemicals in everyday nail polish can make their way into your body just 10 hours after applying it. And here’s the really scary part. Some of those chemicals can increase your chances of falling victim to a wide range of serious health problems.
These range from fertility issues to cancer. The public advocacy organization Environmental Working Group lists 3,000 nail polishes – and just under half contain these potentially toxic ingredients. But what are they, and what are they doing to you?
