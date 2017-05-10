This Woman Noticed Strange Holes In Her Head. Then Her Whole Body Transformed In The Creepiest Way

By Annie Price
May 10, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/PLASTIC – OFFICIAL CHANNEL

Anna was a young girl with a crush. For years, she had harbored feelings for a man named Henry. What’s more, her wildest dreams were about to come true, because Henry had finally asked her out on a date.

Image: YouTube/PLASTIC – OFFICIAL CHANNEL

With so much riding on the rendezvous, Anna wanted everything to go to plan. Firstly, she wanted to make sure she looked the part. As a result, she spent ages rifling through her wardrobe to find the most flattering outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/PLASTIC – OFFICIAL CHANNEL

However, try as she might, nothing seemed to fit. Anna consequently began to panic. What’s more, to make matters even worse, Henry called to move their date forward by an hour and a half. So, Anna rushed into the bathroom to carry out her beauty routine.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT