In early spring 2013, a woman is lying on her deathbed. She’ll never recover from what has taken over her body. And now Ashley Trenner wants only to persuade youngsters not to take the path that led her to a desperate struggle against a remorseless disease that will soon take her life.
When This Woman Was On Her Deathbed, She Warned The World To Never Pursue Her Hobby
Trenner had always believed that a glowing complexion helped her look younger. Indeed, she was determined to keep that appearance all year round. If she had looked healthy back then, however, now the story was quite different. She had reached the end of a painful fight that had seen her try everything to stay alive.