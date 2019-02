ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, Alina Morse looks much like any other girl her age. However, by the time she was 13 years old, the teenager was the CEO of a multi-million-dollar company. And her success came from the invention of a super-sweet treat that could save kids’ teeth, rather than destroying them.

In recent years, the term “teenpreneurs” has gained traction in popular culture. The word is simply a combination of the words “teen” and “entrepreneur,” and refers to adolescents who have set up their own business ventures. And in some cases, these youngsters are earning a lot more than your average pocket money.

One such teenpreneur is Noa Mintz. She started her first business, helming kids’ art classes over summer, in 2008, when her age was still in single digits. And by the time the New York native was 16, Mintz was running her own childcare business called Nannies by Noa, which hooks families up with suitable caregivers.

