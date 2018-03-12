20 Rare Genetic Features That You’re Unlikely To Have

ADVERTISEMENT

You can blame genetics for all sorts of things: poor eyesight or flat feet, for example. But while these are common among humans, there are some genetic traits that are a little rarer. In fact, some are so rare that only a handful of people in the world share them. Indeed, from extraordinary blood types and heterochromia to extra ribs and even additional muscles, you probably can’t count these genetic features among those you possess.

20. High bone density

Gene mutations aren’t always a bad thing. In fact, some of them can give you almost superhuman-like tendencies, such as the mutation of LRP5. Usually, it’s linked to low bone density, but scientists discovered it can also result in high bone density – in other words, near-unbreakable bones. The revelation came to light after a man suffered not a single fracture in a car crash in 1994, and physicians soon realized his extended family all carried the same trait.

19. Superhuman strength

Abnormal muscular strength in newborns is typically something you’d find in mice and cattle. But around the turn of the millennium, a mother gave birth to a baby in Berlin who carries the same genetic mutation, twice over. It turned out that both the boy’s myostatin genes are inactive. When that happens in animals, they grow up lean – and so too did the boy. According to a 2004 report in The New York Times, the mutation could lead to new cures for muscular dystrophy.

