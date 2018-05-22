20 Shower Habits That You Should Cut Out Right Away

ADVERTISEMENT

You probably don’t change the way you shower very often. In fact, it’s something most of us tend to do on autopilot, and that generally means you’re set in your routine. But there are some bathroom habits that are actually worth thinking twice about – from taking long, hot showers to washing your hair every day.

20. Washing your face

We’re not saying you shouldn’t wash your face at all. We’re just saying you shouldn’t do it in the shower. That’s because the water’s usually way too hot for the skin on your face, which requires a gentler touch. Yes, your best bet is to use lukewarm water over the sink.

19. Leaving your loofah in the shower

Ideally, you should replace a natural loofah on a monthly basis and an artificial one every eight weeks or so. And that’s a best case scenario if you’re storing it correctly; that is, never leaving it in the shower. After all, the moisture in the air will only help bacteria grow, and that’s not something you want in the intricate folds of a loofah. Instead, leave it to dry somewhere better ventilated.

