7 Years After This Woman Was Mauled By A Chimpanzee, She Finally Opened Up About Her Horrific Ordeal

By Annie Price
May 23, 2017
When a chimpanzee mauled this woman, it was clear that her life would never be the same again. However, she was determined to put the ordeal behind her. Seven years later, though, she opened up about the awful attack.

Charla Nash was a big animal lover. In fact, one of her passions in life was horses. Indeed, she was a major part of Loretta Lynn’s famous traveling rodeo. And that’s how she first came to meet her good friend Sandra Herold.

They first met in the 1970s and their friendship was still going strong in 2009. They both lived in Connecticut so saw each other on a regular basis. Furthermore, Nash worked at the towing company run by Herold and her husband.

