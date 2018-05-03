A Man Said His Family Blamed Him For His Grandpa’s Death. Then 14 Years On He Told Them The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

More often than not, we can rely on our family to support us through challenging times. However, the same couldn’t be said for an unfortunate young man who was blamed by his parents for the death of his grandfather. After 14 years, though, he finally told them the truth about what had happened on that fateful day.

The man, who was a teenager at the time, was looking after his ailing grandpa at the family home. The latter was a polio survivor, but due to several other ailments he regularly found himself in and out of hospital. As a result of his condition, EMTs were required to revive him on a number of occasions to keep the elderly man alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite all of that medical help, the grandfather sadly passed away at the family home some time after that. Unfortunately for his grandson, though, he subsequently faced the anger of his grief-stricken parents. They blamed their son for what had happened, suggesting that the boy should’ve been watching his elderly relative more closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT