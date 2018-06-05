After An Engine Exploded On A Flight, This Photo Showed The Passengers Making A Major Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

On its journey from New York to Dallas, Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 suffered a serious accident. One of the plane’s engines failed, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. And it became apparent to flight attendants that many passengers hadn’t listened to the in-flight safety instructions.

When the engine on Flight 1380 failed, it fired shrapnel into the fuselage of the aircraft. Additionally, it ripped out one of the windows, meaning that the cabin quickly depressurised. Suddenly, five crew members and 144 travelling passengers were in serious trouble.

Luckily for everyone on board, pilot Tammie Jo Shults was in the cockpit. Shults is an ex-Navy pilot with experience of flying F/A-18 Hornet aircraft. In fact, she even flew as part of Operation Desert Storm during the First Gulf War, although exclusively in a training capacity.

