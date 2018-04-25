After This Mom Got Bitten By A Common Pest, She Was Diagnosed With An Untreatable Illness

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever Tamela Wilson ventured into the woods, she was always careful to protect herself from the elements. Nonetheless, one tiny tick bite landed her in hospital and totally stumped her doctors. Then, only three weeks later, she was on the verge of death.

Wilson’s name has appeared in news reports all over the world ever since something awful happened to her in 2017. It all started during a day out in Missouri’s Meramec State Park, a place that she was very familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, Wilson’s job was assistant superintendent of the whole park, so she knew exactly what she was doing when it came to personal safety there. Whenever she headed into the denser areas, for example, she’d make sure to cover her arms and legs. In addition, she always used an insect repellent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT