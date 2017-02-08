After Mom’s Desperate Appeal To Save Her Son, His Dying Dad Got To See A Life-Changing Surgery

When Ryan and Ashley Wagner’s newborn baby was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, the family were no stranger to illness. That was because Ryan had been tragically diagnosed with terminal colon cancer just months before his son’s birth. And, at first, it seemed as if the doting dad may have died without knowing if his baby would survive into adulthood.
Back in July 2013, however, things were definitely happier for Ryan and Ashley, as they tied the knot that month. The Illinois-based couple had first met at high school and had remained together during their college years before eventually making the decision to marry. And the following December brought more good news: the newlyweds discovered that they were expecting a baby together.
However, a shock diagnosis quickly tarnished what should have been one of the best times of their lives. Specifically, doctors discovered that dad-to-be Ryan was suffering from colon cancer. And, naturally, the news devastated the couple; Ryan in particular had just put his symptoms down to a stomach upset.
