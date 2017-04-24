After Her Sick Mom Passed Away, She Called The Nurse She’d Hired In For A Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

After her mom passed away, one woman was desperate to see the nurse who’d looked after her. So she decided to call an urgent meeting. And once she had the nurse’s attention, the grieving daughter told her what she really thought of her.

Gloria LaDoux lived in Phoenix, Arizona. There, she had raised her three daughters with her beloved husband, Robert. And according to her children, LaDoux was the most loving mom anyone could imagine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was a mother who made it her job to provide a safe, secure and healthy environment for her family,” they revealed in an online obituary in February 2017. They added, “She was there to hug you before you went to school and again after you came home from school. She loved her job and there was nobody that could have done it better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT