6 Weeks After This Mother Gave Birth, Doctors Found A Deadly Unborn Baby Growing Inside Her

For new mom Leanne Crawley, the delivery of her baby boy should have been a moment of pure joy. But her labor and the weeks following were riddled with unexpected trauma – an unborn baby in her womb was threatening her life.

Crawley, a 38-year-old full-time mom from Kent, England, was set to deliver her son, Louee, in December of 2016. But when she gave birth to the newborn, it wasn’t as beautiful a moment as it should have been.

Instead, Louee arrived “gray and lifeless,” his mother told British newspaper The Mirror. Doctors took the baby away to the antenatal unit, where they ran tests and discovered that the newborn had lost a large amount of blood while in the womb.

