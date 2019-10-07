It’s not Halloween night, nor is it a scene from a movie set in a world galaxies beyond ours. No, a woman in her mid-20s notices her skin has taken on a blue tint. So she walks into a Rhode Island emergency room in seek of help from doctors, who attribute her unusual skin tone to a very uncommon medical condition – caused by a widely used medicine.
After A Woman Was Prescribed A Common Medicine, Her Blood Suddenly Began Turning Blue
The woman had more concerns than just her blue skin, in fact, although that symptom would be enough to scare just about anyone. She told doctors that she was having trouble breathing and was also experiencing acute tiredness. Of course, it was the color of her skin that stuck out initially to her attending doctors.