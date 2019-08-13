A Man Proposed Just Days After His ALS Diagnosis – And Eight Years Later Hope Has Kept Him Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Dezember was told he’d live up to five years after his ALS diagnosis, but eight years on he’s still defying expectations.

Steve Dezember was only 28 when he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At that time, his girlfriend, Hope Cross, then 26, vowed to stick by him despite doctors anticipating a life expectancy of two to five difficult years. However, Steve defied expectations and, eight years later, hopes he’ll still be here when a cure is found.

Steve and Hope had only been dating for four months before he was diagnosed with ALS in August 2011. With the doctors’ prognosis being only a few years to live, it’s perhaps understandable that Steve wanted to make the most of them, and he wanted Hope by his side.

So two days after Steve’s ALS diagnosis, he proposed to Hope. Of course, their time would be short and there would be challenges ahead as his body started to give up on him. Steve explained that he fully understood if she wouldn’t be able to cope with the challenges that faced them. But Hope knew exactly what she wanted.

