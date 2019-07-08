A Fan Tried To Eat And Work Out Like Ariana Grande, And This Is What Happened To Her Body

ADVERTISEMENT

At a certain point in a person’s life, they might decide to make a few adjustments to their daily routine. Indeed, from getting more exercise to changing what they eat, these modifications can have a really positive effect if they’re maintained. On that note, a writer named Farrah Penn opted to alter her lifestyle in 2019.

Penn decided to become a vegan over a four-week period, but the changes didn’t end there. In addition to her new diet, the author also showed an interest in some specific exercises to get herself fitter. However, there was a significant reason why she felt the need to take on this particular challenge.

As it turned out, Penn was mirroring Ariana Grande’s daily routines, curious as to whether they actually worked. For the last few years, the music superstar has been very open about her healthy eating habits and workouts. Alongside that, her personal trainer Harley Pasternak has shared some of those details as well.

