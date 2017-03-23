After This Baby Was Born With One Arm Over His Head, Doctors Gave His Dad Some Frightening News

ADVERTISEMENT

When doctors told Ben Ryan that his newborn son Sol’s arm was seriously injured, he was devastated. In an instant, he saw all the things he imagined them doing together slip away. But, thanks to his innovative idea, Sol might be able to make his father’s dreams come true after all.

Ben and his partner Kate Smith live on the island of Anglesey in Wales. He worked as a psychology lecturer at a university, while Kate was a medical recruitment officer. However, in March 2015, everything changed after the birth of their first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their baby, a boy, was born on the day of a solar eclipse. As a result, his parents decided to name him Sol. Kate had had a problematic labor, and Sol was born with his left arm lifted above his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT