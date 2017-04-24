This Baby’s Intestines Formed Outside Her Body. Then Mom Was Stunned By What She Found In Her Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

When one couple learned their baby’s intestines had formed outside her body, they never gave up hope. Then her mom found something in her bed that shocked her to the core.

Kimberly Elizalde Pelayo and her partner Alex Avila live together in Glendale, Arizona. In March 2017, they were just starting their family. The prospect of welcoming a little girl no doubt delighted the couple.

However, worry soon marred what should have been one of the happiest times of their lives. Their baby, who they named Meilani, had a condition called gastroschisis. Consequently, her intestines had grown out of her body through a small hole near her belly button.

