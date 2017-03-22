This Bodybuilder Has Been Accused Of Fat Shaming After Posting A Photo Mocking Another Gymgoer

ADVERTISEMENT

When Diana Andrews posted two pictures of a gym goer to her Instagram page, she thought she’d made a silly joke. However, not many people saw the funny side. And some have since accused her of “body shaming,” an allegation she vehemently denies.

Diana Andrews comes from London, England. She works as a model and competitive bodybuilder and often takes part in contests around the U.K. As a result, she spends a lot of time at the gym in order to hone her muscles.

And her hard work has paid off in the past. In 2015 Andrews took part in the UKBFF ZKK Classic Championships in St. Albans, England. Furthermore, she finished in third place in the Open Figure Competition.

