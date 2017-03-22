This Bodybuilder Has Been Accused Of Fat Shaming After Posting A Photo Mocking Another Gymgoer

When Diana Andrews posted two pictures of a gym goer to her Instagram page, she thought she’d made a silly joke. However, not many people saw the funny side. And some have since accused her of “body shaming,” an allegation she vehemently denies.
Diana Andrews comes from London, England. She works as a model and competitive bodybuilder and often takes part in contests around the U.K. As a result, she spends a lot of time at the gym in order to hone her muscles.
And her hard work has paid off in the past. In 2015 Andrews took part in the UKBFF ZKK Classic Championships in St. Albans, England. Furthermore, she finished in third place in the Open Figure Competition.
This Woman Created A Special Space Under The Stairs For Her Dog, And It’s Genius
In 1977 He Didn’t Call Her After Their First Date. But 33 Years On, She Learned The Painful Truth
When This Guy Spotted Mysterious Circles On His Wall, He Realized His Home Was Hiding A Secret
After This Guy Had Got A Vasectomy, He Gave His Wife A Card With Some Astonishing News
When These Two Pit Bulls Were Found Living In A Truck Yard, They Were Too Scared To Even Be Rescued
20 People Who Broke The System By Following The Rules To Absurd Extremes
When This Abused Pit Bull Pup Realized Who Was Adopting Him, His Reaction Was Beyond Words
Three Years After This 15-Year-Old Came Out As Trans, Mom Was Inspired To Join Her On Her Journey
This Family Of 5 Lives In An Old School Bus – But Inside Dad’s Turned It Into A Stunning New Home
Mom’s Instinct Told Her Something Was Very Wrong With Her Baby. Then Nurses’ Faces Said It All
20 Chinese Beauty Secrets That Will Keep You Looking Young
Paul Walker’s Daughter Has Grown Up Now, And She’s Paid Tribute To Her Dad In The Most Inspiring Way