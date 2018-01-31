This Checkout Line Inches Along Slower Than Usual. But The Frustrating Delay Could Be Deliberate

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a 2012 survey by mobile commerce company Aislebuyer, 52 percent of the U.S. shoppers questioned hate long lines at stores. In fact, the study found that some people will even leave a retailer and purchase what they need elsewhere if they feel that they’re not being dealt with quickly enough. A supermarket in Scotland, however, has specially created a checkout lane designed for customers to take their time.

And the Scottish store’s decision seems like an unusual one on the surface. At the very least, it doesn’t appear all that convenient to the consumer to be hanging around for longer. And convenience is certainly a key concern for many U.S. shoppers, some of whom have taken to buying online.

In fact, a 2017 study by Avato has reported that, out of the more than 2,000 Americans surveyed, 58 percent choose to use the internet to shop because it is easier than heading to a brick-and-mortar store. Furthermore, 54 percent believe that there’s simply a better choice of products on the web.

