This Cop Died 7 Months After A Suspect Spat In Her Face. Then Police Revealed The Startling Cause

By Annie Price
April 28, 2017
As a police officer, Arina Koltsova often dealt with unruly suspects. And so when one detainee spat in her face, she simply carried on as normal. Tragically, however, the policewoman wasn’t to know how that moment would lead her to her untimely death just seven months later.

Koltsova lived in the city of Kiev in Ukraine. There, she worked as a police officer in the nation’s capital. It was a demanding job that often required Koltsova to detain suspects on the city streets.

One such skirmish occurred on New Years Day 2016. Koltsova and her partner, Officer Mikhail Kindrakevich, had been patrolling the streets when something caught their attention. They believed a man nearby was breaking the law.

