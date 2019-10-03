Here’s The Drastic Impact That Putting A Cotton Ball And VapoRub In Your Ear Has On Your Health

Vicks VapoRub is a famous medicinal ointment used to soothe all kinds of pain and illness. Say a person is stricken with a nasty cough. Rather than swallowing a pill, they might instead opt to apply VapoRub to their chest, breathing in the substance’s vapors in the hope of easing their symptoms. For muscle discomfort, a person can also apply it onto the skin above the troublesome region.