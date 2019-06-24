A 26-Year-Old Dad Died From Toothache. Now Experts Are Warning Others Not To Make The Same Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest priorities throughout a person’s life is being able to maintain their health. Indeed, thanks to advances in medical technology, more and more people are able to live a healthy life each day. However, while doctors continue to play a vital role on that front, dentists are just as important.

For a lot of people, dental hygiene can be maintained with a few easy steps, from brushing their teeth to using dental floss and mouthwash. Should a problem arise, though, dentists are on hand to treat it. On that note, Vadim Anatoliyevich Kondratyuk felt the need to visit a practitioner in January 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, Kondratyuk was driving from California to New York in his truck to complete a job. As the journey progressed, though, he developed a toothache, which caused him to make a brief stop in Oklahoma. While there, the driver discovered that the ache stemmed from an infection, with a local dentist treating the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT