It’s something of a shocker. A wide range of different food additives and animal feed supplements are commonly found in our diets here in the United States. Yet these exact same substances are banned for human – or animal – consumption by our European cousins, as well as by other nations. Forewarned is forearmed, they say, so have a look at these additives banned in Europe which might appear on your dinner plate in America.
These U.S. Foods Contain Dangerous Ingredients – And They’re Banned In Other Countries
Neither potassium bromate nor azodicarbonamide (ADA) sound remotely toothsome, but you might be eating them on a regular basis. Both may be found in your daily loaf as well as inside a range of baked goods from hot dog buns to pizzas. There’s some evidence linking these chemicals to cancer and other ailments. Both substances are banned in Europe, Canada, China and elsewhere, but are allowed in the States.