This Daughter Donated A Kidney To Save Her Dying Dad. Then After The Surgery Her Tears Said It All

ADVERTISEMENT

Organ donors continue to play a vital role for those in need; they may even save lives. And Hailee Stender is among their number, as she donated a kidney to her dying father John in March 2018. Following the surgery, though, Hailee couldn’t help but burst into tears.

Around two years before the procedure had taken place, John had received some life-changing news. In particular, he was told that he had stage-four kidney failure; with that, he was also put on the list for a new organ. And that revelation about John’s health brought with it a new set of challenges for the West Virginia county commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his treatment, for example, John was hooked to a dialysis machine for three days each week, meaning that travel was difficult. Given the seriousness of the situation, though, his family looked to step up in a bid to help him; they subsequently discussed the prospect of one of them donating a kidney in order to save their relative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT